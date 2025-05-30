PDSU Protests Against Proposed Engineering Fee Hike in Hyderabad

In a strong protest held in front of the Higher Education Board office in Hyderabad, student leaders from the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) accused officials of showing false audit reports to arbitrarily increase engineering college fees.

They alleged that the move was driven by a desire for commissions rather than genuine educational needs.

Fee Hike to Affect Poor Students Severely: PDSU

The student leaders stated that the continuous hike in fees would push engineering education out of reach for students from economically weaker backgrounds. They urged the authorities to immediately withdraw any such proposals and warned that failure to do so would lead to severe consequences.

Also Read: Firefighters Rescue Two Children Locked Inside Room in Chandrayangutta at Midnight

Warning to the Government

Addressing the media, PDSU State President Kanpati Prithvi and General Secretary S. Anil criticized the government’s intention behind the hike. They issued a clear warning that if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not withdraw the decision to increase fees, the student community will launch intensified protests across the state.

Call for Educational Justice

The protest highlighted broader concerns about commercialization in education and called on the government to protect the rights of students, especially those from marginalized sections. The PDSU demanded a review of audit practices and greater transparency in the fee fixation process.