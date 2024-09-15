People Demanding In India to Cancel Upcoming Cricket Series with Bangladesh, Know here Why

New Delhi: As India gears up for an upcoming Test series with Bangladesh this month, there is growing public demand in India to cancel the series due to rising concerns over the alleged persecution and harassment of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Many in India believe that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), by continuing to play cricket with Bangladesh, is indirectly supporting the country’s economy.

Calls for cancelling the series are becoming louder, as people argue that such economic engagement is inappropriate given the situation.

Reports and social media narratives have been circulating, accusing Bangladesh of widespread oppression and targeted violence against Hindus, including harassment of Hindu girls in public markets. One strong sentiment echoing through these calls reads, “Wear a hijab or burqa, or leave Bangladesh!” pointing to the pressures allegedly faced by the Hindu minority in the country.

People in India are urging the government and BCCI to take a stand against the atrocities faced by Hindus in Bangladesh and cancel the cricket series in protest.

They argue that continuing such engagements would be seen as tacit support of Bangladesh’s actions against its Hindu minority and are demanding an immediate end to all matches with the country until the issue is resolved.

With these growing concerns, the spotlight is now on the Indian government and the cricket board to respond to the calls for justice and consider the implications of going forward with the cricket series in light of the human rights issues being raised.