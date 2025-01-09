PM Modi to Inaugurate 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Launch Special Train

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Thursday. He will also flag off the inaugural journey of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train, remotely from the venue.

Welcome in Odisha

PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, where he was warmly received by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The event, jointly organized by the Centre and the Odisha state government, will run from January 8 to January 10, attracting delegates from over 50 countries.

Convention Theme and Objectives

The theme of this year’s PBD Convention is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,” emphasizing the role of the Indian diaspora in building a developed India. The convention aims to strengthen ties with the Indian diaspora, recognizing their contributions and fostering their involvement in India’s growth journey.

Flagging Off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express

One of the highlights of the event is the launch of the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for Indian expatriates. Starting its journey from the Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the train will traverse various cultural and religious destinations across India over three weeks. This initiative is part of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana, designed to connect the diaspora with India’s heritage.

Exhibitions at the Convention

PM Modi will also inaugurate four thematic exhibitions at the venue, showcasing India’s rich cultural and technological heritage:

Vishwaroop Ram: The Universal Legacy of Ramayana – Presented by the ICCR. Diaspora’s Contribution to Technology – Curated by Dr. Masooma Rizvi under the Ministry of External Affairs. Bharat Bharatiya: Swadesh Pardes – Featuring the Oman Collection by the National Archives of India. Heritage and Culture of Odisha – Organized by the Odisha State Government.

The Prime Minister will tour promotional stalls from various Union Ministries and state governments, including Odisha, Maharashtra, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Gujarat. Key Union Ministries such as MSME, Culture, AYUSH, and Tourism will also showcase their initiatives.

Special Guests and Sessions

The convention will feature a virtual address by the Chief Guest, Christine Carla Kangaroo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The sessions are strategically designed to foster dialogue on critical topics:

Afternoon Session: “Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers: Stories of Migrant Skills” – Chaired by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME and Labour.

“Building Bridges, Breaking Barriers: Stories of Migrant Skills” – Chaired by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for MSME and Labour. Evening Session: “Green Connections: Diaspora’s Contributions to Sustainable Development” – Chaired by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for IT, Broadcasting, and Railways.

Valedictory Session

The event will conclude on Friday with a valedictory session featuring President Droupadi Murmu, who will deliver the closing remarks and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to distinguished members of the diaspora.

History and Significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was first established in 2003 by the government under the leadership of then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It serves as a platform to engage with and recognize the contributions of the overseas Indian community. Since 2015, it has been held biennially, allowing for in-depth discussions and networking among global Indians.