PM Modi Embarks on Two-Day Visit to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha starting Wednesday, January 8.

The visit aims to boost sustainable development, industrial growth, and infrastructure advancement in the region, with projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore to be inaugurated or initiated.

Key Highlights of PM Modi’s Visit

Day 1: Andhra Pradesh (January 8)

Inauguration of NTPC Green Energy Limited Green Hydrogen Hub

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for India’s first Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission at Pudimadaka, near Visakhapatnam.

The project, valued at Rs 1.85 lakh crore, includes 20 GW renewable energy capacities and is set to become one of the country's largest integrated green hydrogen production facilities.

It aims to produce 1,500 TPD Green Hydrogen and 7,500 TPD Green Hydrogen derivatives such as Green Methanol, Green Urea, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel, primarily targeting export markets.

The project is a crucial step toward India’s non-fossil energy capacity goal of 500 GW by 2030.

Railway and Road Projects

The Prime Minister will dedicate and lay the foundation stone for multiple railway and road projects worth Rs 19,500 crore.

This includes the South Coast Railway Headquarters in Visakhapatnam, aimed at reducing congestion and enhancing connectivity.

Foundation Stone for Bulk Drug Park

Located in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district, the Bulk Drug Park will catalyze economic growth, leveraging its proximity to the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC).

The park is expected to generate thousands of jobs and contribute to affordable healthcare solutions.

Krishnapatnam Industrial Area

The Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City) in Tirupati district, a flagship initiative under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, will also see its foundation stone laid.

The project, envisioned as a greenfield industrial smart city, will attract manufacturing investments of Rs 10,500 crore and create nearly one lakh jobs.

Day 2: Odisha (January 9)

18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention

PM Modi will inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Bhubaneswar at 10 a.m.

This flagship event connects the Indian diaspora and enables interactions among members from over 50 countries.

The theme for this year’s convention is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat.”

Organized in partnership with the Odisha government, the convention will run from January 8 to 10, 2025.

Launch of Pravasi Bharatiya Express

PM Modi will remotely flag off the Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist train for the Indian diaspora.

Departing from Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, the train will travel across destinations of cultural, religious, and tourism significance over three weeks.

The initiative is part of the Pravasi Teertha Darshan Yojana.

Impact of the Visit

PM Modi’s visit underlines his commitment to promoting green energy, industrial development, and diaspora engagement. The ambitious projects launched and initiated during this tour are expected to: