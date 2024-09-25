Police Redirected to CM Revanth Reddy, “Devara” Pre-Release Event Called Off

The highly anticipated pre-release event of the movie Devara was abruptly cancelled due to the unavailability of security forces.

On Sunday, the event, which was set to take place at Trident Hotel in Madhapur, Hyderabad, was called off after police personnel assigned to manage the crowd control were redirected to attend to CM Revanth Reddy, who was also present at the same location.

With the officers focused on ensuring the safety of the Chief Minister, the pre-release event lacked adequate crowd management.

This led to chaos at the venue, and by the time the police arrived, the situation had already escalated, forcing the cancellation of the event.

Fans and organizers expressed disappointment over the unfortunate turn of events, with many hoping for a rescheduled date for the Devara event.