Pollution in Hyderabad: Breathing Air Equals Smoking 1.4 Cigarettes Daily, Health Risks on the Rise

Hyderabad’s air quality is a growing concern, with pollution levels equivalent to smoking over a cigarette daily. Learn about the city’s air quality, health risks, and tips to protect yourself from toxic pollution. Stay informed and stay safe!

Hyderabad: Air pollution in Hyderabad has reached alarming levels, raising concerns about the health and well-being of its residents. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) currently at 69, the city falls under the ‘moderate’ category, which means air quality is acceptable, but there are still moderate health concerns. However, experts warn that breathing the air in Hyderabad is equivalent to smoking 1.4 cigarettes daily, a stark reminder of the impact air pollution is having on the city’s population.

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Hyderabad: What Does It Mean?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a standardized measure used to assess the cleanliness or pollution level of the air. The higher the AQI, the more dangerous the air is for health. The AQI scale is divided into several categories:

Also Read: In 2022, one-fourth of people living with diabetes in India, Lancet study estimates

0-50 : Good

: Good 50-100 : Moderate

: Moderate 100-200 : Poor

: Poor 200-300 : Unhealthy

: Unhealthy 300-400 : Severe

: Severe 400-500+: Hazardous

As of now, Hyderabad’s AQI of 69 falls in the moderate category, meaning the air quality is acceptable for most people, but there may be some health risks for sensitive individuals, especially those with respiratory issues. The city’s pollution levels fluctuate depending on the area, with some parts showing more concerning readings.

Pollution Hotspots in Hyderabad: Where is the Air Worst?

While Hyderabad’s overall AQI is 69, certain areas of the city are more polluted than others. For instance, the Zoo Park area registers an AQI of 155, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, where air quality can be harmful even to healthy individuals. On the other hand, Shirdi Sai Nagar has the cleanest air with an AQI of 34, which falls under the ‘good’ category.

Particulate Matter in Hyderabad’s Air: PM10 and PM2.5 Levels

The primary pollutants contributing to the city’s poor air quality are PM10 and PM2.5 – tiny particles that can be harmful to health. These particles originate from various sources, including vehicle emissions, construction dust, industrial activities, and seasonal factors like burning of crops.

PM10 : These particles, typically around 10 micrometers in diameter, can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, and pose a health risk when inhale over time. Hyderabad’s PM10 level is currently 70 micrograms per cubic meter .

: These particles, typically around in diameter, can irritate the eyes, nose, and throat, and pose a health risk when inhale over time. Hyderabad’s is currently . PM2.5: These smaller particles, measuring 2.5 micrometers or less, can penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. The PM2.5 level in Hyderabad is 30 micrograms per cubic meter.

According to Berkeley Earth, every 22 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 is equivalent to smoking one cigarette a day. With Hyderabad’s current PM2.5 level at 30 micrograms, this means that simply breathing the city’s air is roughly the same as smoking 1.4 cigarettes per day.

Health Risks of Air Pollution in Hyderabad

Exposure to high levels of air pollution can have a range of adverse health effects, particularly for sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD. Prolonged exposure to polluted air can lead to:

Respiratory issues such as asthma, bronchitis, and other lung diseases

such as asthma, bronchitis, and other lung diseases Heart problems due to the strain on the cardiovascular system

due to the strain on the cardiovascular system Eye irritation and discomfort

and discomfort Weakened immune system , making the body more susceptible to infections

, making the body more susceptible to infections Premature aging and skin damage from pollutants

Tips for Staying Safe in Air-Polluted Areas

Given the current air pollution levels in Hyderabad, here are some practical tips to help residents stay safe:

1. Monitor Air Quality

Regularly check the AQI for your area. Several apps and websites provide real-time updates on air quality, helping you plan your outdoor activities.

2. Limit Outdoor Activities

On days when the AQI is higher, limit physical exertion outdoors, especially in heavily polluted areas like Zoo Park. If possible, stay indoors during peak pollution hours (early morning and late evening).

3. Wear a Mask

Use a N95 or N99 mask to filter out harmful particulate matter when you need to go outside. This can help protect your lungs from pollutants, especially during peak traffic hours or construction activities.

4. Keep Windows Closed

When pollution levels are high, keep windows and doors closed to prevent polluted air from entering your home. Use air purifiers if possible.

5. Hydrate and Eat Antioxidant-Rich Foods

Drink plenty of water to help flush out toxins from your body. Eating foods rich in antioxidants like berries, leafy greens, and nuts can help reduce the oxidative stress caused by pollution.

6. Use Indoor Plants

Certain indoor plants like spider plants, peace lilies, and snake plants can help improve indoor air quality by absorbing pollutants and releasing oxygen.

7. Seek Medical Advice

If you experience symptoms such as persistent coughing, difficulty breathing, or eye irritation, consult a healthcare professional. Children and elderly individuals should take extra precautions during high pollution periods.

What’s Being Done to Improve Hyderabad’s Air Quality?

The Telangana state government and the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have undertaken various initiatives to improve air quality, including increasing the green cover, reducing vehicle emissions, and promoting eco-friendly practices. However, air pollution continues to be a pressing issue, requiring collective efforts from both authorities and citizens.

Conclusion:

Air pollution in Hyderabad is becoming an increasing concern, with pollution levels equivalent to smoking several cigarettes every day. With proper precautions, however, residents can reduce their exposure and safeguard their health. It’s essential for everyone in the city to stay informed and take action to protect themselves from the harmful effects of pollution.

For more information on air quality and health tips, visit [News Channel Name] or follow us on social media for real-time updates.