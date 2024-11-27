Poultry India Expo 2024: The Largest Poultry Exhibition in South Asia Kicks Off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 16th edition of the highly anticipated Poultry India Expo 2024 was inaugurated today at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, marking the start of a three-day event running from November 27th to 29th. Hosted by the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association (IPEMA), this event is recognized as the largest and most prestigious poultry exhibition in South Asia.

This year’s expo, themed “Unlocking Poultry Potential”, has attracted more than 400 exhibitors from over 50 countries, with a projected 40,000 visitors including poultry farmers, industry experts, government officials, and key stakeholders. The event serves as a major platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and the latest innovations in poultry farming, health, nutrition, and production technologies.

Knowledge Day Kicks Off Poultry India Expo 2024

The expo began with Knowledge Day 2024, a premier technical seminar held on November 26th, which brought together more than 1500 delegates from over 25 countries. Knowledge Day featured 7+ technical sessions focusing on key areas in poultry production, including innovations in feed mills, animal health, and poultry nutrition. This event is considered a crucial opportunity for industry professionals to gain insights from leading global experts.

Poultry India Expo 2024: A Hub for Innovation and Growth

The Poultry India Expo 2024 spans across six exhibition halls covering 27,500 sqm, with exhibitors showcasing the latest technologies in poultry management and health. The expo provides a comprehensive overview of the global poultry industry’s cutting-edge developments, with a special focus on overcoming challenges such as supply chain disruptions, environmental concerns, and disease management.

Attendees can expect to explore a range of products and services from sectors like breeding, pharmaceuticals, feed technologies, and animal health. The event also serves as a platform for discussing emerging trends and innovations to drive future growth in the poultry industry.

IPEMA President’s Call for Government Support

In his address, Mr. Uday Singh Bayas, President of IPEMA, emphasized the critical importance of the poultry sector to India’s food security and rural economy. He called for urgent governmental support to sustain the industry, which contributes Rs. 1.35 lakh crore annually and provides essential protein to millions of Indians.

Mr. Bayas highlighted the severe pressures faced by poultry farmers, including rising input costs for feed ingredients like maize and soy, and the burden of GST on poultry equipment. He appealed for immediate policy interventions, including exemptions from GST on soy meal and machinery, increased support for maize cultivation, and fast-tracked vaccine imports to combat animal diseases.

“We urge for the poultry sector to be recognized as a Focus Sector to help elevate India’s competitiveness globally, particularly in exports to high-demand markets,” Mr. Bayas stated. He also stressed the importance of including eggs in school meal programs to help address child malnutrition.

A Platform for Collaboration and Innovation

The Poultry India Expo 2024 continues to be a key event for fostering collaboration and innovation within the poultry industry. Attendees will have the chance to engage with the latest advancements in farming practices, technological developments in feed production, and health management solutions. The event’s focus on sustainability and efficient poultry production will help shape the future of the industry, providing solutions to address both challenges and opportunities in the sector.

About Poultry India Expo

Organized by IPEMA, the Poultry India Expo is a global gathering of professionals from the poultry industry. It serves as a platform for showcasing cutting-edge developments in poultry science, including feed equipment, breeding technologies, and animal health solutions. The event is committed to advancing the poultry sector through knowledge sharing, technical discussions, and strategic partnerships.

The 16th edition of the expo continues to build on its reputation as a hub for innovation, offering a comprehensive view of the poultry industry’s future and its role in global food security.

For more information on the event, visit the official Poultry India Expo website or visit the exhibition at HITEX, Hyderabad, until November 29th, 2024.