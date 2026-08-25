Prabath Jayasuriya reprimanded, handed demerit point for ICC Code of Conduct breach

Colombo: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya was hit with an official reprimand and handed a demerit point on Tuesday for his act after his dismissal during the second Test match against India at the Sinhalese Sports Club here.

Jayasuriya has been found guilty of having breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

The sanction follows after the spinner’s act at the end of Day 2 of the second Test. Jayasuriya was sent in as nightwatchman and was dismissed by rising left-arm spinner Manav Suthar. He hit the boundary wedges with his bat on his way back to the pavilion, where he also threw his gloves in anger.

Notably, the player admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft as no formal hearing was needed. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker, and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.

Jayasuriya was left frustrated after he was plumbed by Suthar. The Sri Lankan went for a review, but the ball had hit the pad before the bat, and it was umpire’s call on hitting, which meant the on-field dismissal decision stood, and Sri Lanka lost their second wicket in the final three overs of the day to reel at 8/2 after India had made 503/9d.

Jayasuriya is the third player to be sanctioned by the ICC in this match following Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando. The International body has handed a fine of 25 per cent of the match fees to both Jaiswal and Fernando for their spat, during which the players banged heads. The two have also been handed a demerit point each, the ICC further confirmed. “Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)’,” the ICC release said.

The sanctions were proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft. The two admitted their offences, which did not attract a formal hearing. Neither Jaiswal nor Fernando had any previous demerit points in the past 24 months.

The incident took place in the 17th over when the speedster had cleaned Jaiswal with a ball that darted into the left-hander. As Jaiswal walked back, he seemed to have heard something from the bowler and returned in confrontation. The two banged heads in an ugly physical spat but were separated quickly.