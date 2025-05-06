Pradeep Dahiya appointed new MCG Chief

Gurugram: The Haryana government has appointed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Dahiya as the new Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) during a bureaucratic reshuffle on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

Dahiya, a 2013-batch IAS officer, previously served as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Jhajjar district. He has also held key administrative roles as DC in other districts such as Nuh, Kaithal, and Hisar. Additionally, Dahiya served as the administrator (headquarters) of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Panchkula and as Additional Director in the Urban Estate Department.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Kolkata hosts out of contention Chennai to stay alive in playoffs

Change in MCG Leadership

The former MCG Commissioner, Ashok Garg, will now take on the role of Divisional Commissioner in Hisar, following the appointment of Dahiya. Meanwhile, Swapnil Ravindra Patil, the Additional Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad, has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of Jhajjar.

Controversies Surrounding Ashok Garg

Ashok Garg’s tenure as MCG Commissioner had been marked by controversy. One of the issues involved the appointment of Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra’s husband as an advisor on April 21, which drew widespread criticism, including from the Congress. This appointment was subsequently withdrawn on April 29.

Another controversy emerged after heavy rains on a Friday morning led to significant waterlogging in several parts of the city, including major stretches being flooded and trees uprooted. The situation sparked dissatisfaction from Haryana Minister Rao Narbir Singh, who visited the affected spots, including areas like Sikandarpur, Sector-27, Sector-28, Artemis Hospital Red Light, Mayfield Garden, and others.

Minister’s Dissatisfaction and Directives

Minister Rao Narbir Singh expressed his dissatisfaction with the MCG officials for their handling of the situation. He directed MCG Commissioner Ashok Garg and GMDA officials to assign responsibility to a specific officer for each identified waterlogging spot in Gurugram. This measure aims to ensure that necessary actions can be taken during future rainy seasons and that concerned officers are held accountable for their performance at these locations.