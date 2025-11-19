Pregnant Woman Goes Missing from Koti Government Hospital After Argument with Husband, Police Begin Probe

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Koti Government Maternity Hospital after a pregnant woman, who was expected to deliver within the next 24 hours, went missing on Tuesday. The woman, identified as Swapna (25) from Kagazghat village in Manchal mandal of Rangareddy district, had arrived at the hospital along with her husband Shivakumar for delivery.

According to police, an argument reportedly broke out between the couple inside the hospital premises. Following the altercation, Swapna is said to have walked out of the hospital in distress and left the area in an auto-rickshaw. When she did not return for several hours, her worried family members began searching for her.

Also Read: Fake Harpic and Parachute Bottles Seized in Uppal; Kirana Store Owner Arrested

With the delivery due at any moment and no trace of Swapna, the family grew increasingly anxious and approached the police for help. Based on a complaint filed by her husband Shivakumar, Sultan Bazaar police have registered a case and launched a search operation.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the missing woman with the help of CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.