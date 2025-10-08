Telangana Private College Federation Postpones Strike Following Government Assurance on Fee Reimbursements

In a relief for students and parents, the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) announced on Wednesday that it has postponed its planned shutdown of private professional colleges, originally scheduled from October 13 to October 23, over pending fee reimbursement dues.

The decision came after FATHI representatives met with Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy on Tuesday. During the meeting, Reddy assured that the government would release Rs. 300 crores in pending fee reimbursement dues before the Diwali festival and requested the colleges to defer their proposed strike.

Following this assurance, FATHI convened its executive council meeting and resolved to delay the strike until October 23. The federation also stated that colleges would announce further steps if the government fails to release the promised funds.

While the state government recently released Rs. 200 crore to higher education institutions ahead of the Dasara festival, around 70 minority and general category colleges are yet to receive their dues. FATHI has asked the management of private colleges to submit detailed records of outstanding fees for the last four academic years, spanning 2021–22 to 2024–25, to its head office for verification.

The postponement provides temporary relief but underscores the ongoing challenges faced by private colleges in securing timely reimbursements from the government.