Private Videos of Girl Students Recorded at Medchal Engineering College

Protests broke out at Medchal Engineering College after allegations surfaced that private videos of female students were recorded in a hostel washroom. Students demand a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for the privacy violation.

Hyderabad: Protests erupted at an engineering college in Medchal on Wednesday following allegations of the recording of private videos of female students in a hostel washroom. According to protesters, around 300 private videos were recorded in the girls’ washroom over the past three months, with the students suspecting the involvement of hostel workers.

Allegations and Claims of Concealment by College Management

The protesting students claimed that the college management had deliberately kept the issue hidden and even allegedly threatened them with severe consequences if they spoke out. The protests intensified when the issue came to light, prompting students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other college students to gather on the premises, demanding justice for the victims.

The students raised concerns about violating their privacy and safety on campus, calling for a thorough investigation and stringent action against those responsible for the recordings.

Call for Investigation and Accountability

The protesting students have demanded that the authorities conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, ensuring that those behind the unlawful recordings are held accountable. The presence of the local police at the college premises indicates the seriousness of the situation as they work to control the growing tension on campus.

The students also voiced their concerns regarding the safety of women on campus and the failure of the college administration to address the incident promptly and transparently.

Police Intervention and Ongoing Investigation

The local police have stepped in to restore order at the college and are investigating the matter. Authorities are expected to gather evidence, including the footage from the washroom, and question the hostel staff and management about their potential involvement in the incident.

The college authorities have not made any official statement yet. Still, the situation remains tense, with students demanding swift justice and assurances of a safe environment for all female students on campus.

As investigations continue, the incident has raised concerns about privacy, security, and the need for stronger safeguards to prevent such violations in educational institutions across the region.