Priyanka Gandhi Nears Historic Victory in Wayanad By-Election

Wayanad: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, participating in her first direct election, is on the verge of a historic victory in the Wayanad by-election.

Her brother and former MP Rahul Gandhi had previously won this seat in the general elections with a margin of 3,64,422 votes. Following his resignation, this by-election was necessitated, and Priyanka Gandhi appears set to surpass his record-breaking margin.

From the beginning of the vote count, Priyanka has maintained a consistent lead. According to the latest figures, she is ahead of her nearest rival, Satyan Makery of the CPI, by 68,000 votes, while the BJP candidate, Navya Haridas, trails significantly.

Key Election Statistics:

Total votes cast in the Wayanad by-election: 9.52 lakh

Estimated votes for Priyanka Gandhi (Congress): 6 lakh

Expected votes for Satyan Makery (CPI): 2 lakh

Likely votes for Navya Haridas (BJP): 1 lakh

This remarkable performance further strengthens Congress’s hold in Wayanad and highlights Priyanka Gandhi’s strong electoral debut.