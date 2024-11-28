Priyanka Gandhi to Take Oath as Lok Sabha MP: A Historic Moment for the Gandhi Family

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will take her oath as a Member of Parliament today, marking a significant moment in Indian politics. Representing Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, Priyanka’s victory in the Lok Sabha bypoll has brought a fresh wave of energy to the Congress party.

This historic occasion also highlights a unique milestone for the Gandhi family. For the first time, three family members—Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi—will serve as Parliamentarians simultaneously.

Priyanka Gandhi’s Journey to Parliament

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat became vacant after Rahul Gandhi, previously elected from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the general elections, chose to retain Rae Bareli. The Congress Party strategically fielded Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the bypoll, banking on her charisma and the family’s longstanding connection with the constituency.

In a landslide victory, Priyanka secured a massive lead of 4,10,931 votes, defeating CPI(M) candidate Sathyan Mokeri. She not only retained the Congress stronghold but also surpassed her brother Rahul Gandhi’s previous victory margin.

A Testament to Trust and Commitment

Upon receiving her election certificate in New Delhi, Priyanka Gandhi expressed gratitude and emphasized her commitment to the people of Wayanad.

“My colleagues from Wayanad brought my certificate of election today. For me, it is not just a document, it is a symbol of your love, trust, and the values we are committed to. Thank you, Wayanad, for choosing me to take forward this journey to build a better future for yourselves,” she shared on her official X handle.

Rahul Gandhi, in a touching moment, celebrated his sister’s achievement by offering her sweets, an image that has since gone viral on social media.

A Historic First for the Gandhi Family

With Priyanka Gandhi entering Parliament, the Gandhi family achieves an unprecedented milestone. Her mother, Sonia Gandhi, currently serves in the Rajya Sabha, having opted not to contest from Rae Bareli in the 2024 general elections. Rahul Gandhi continues to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha.

This marks the first time that three members of the Gandhi family will be active in Parliament simultaneously, reflecting their deep-rooted influence in Indian politics.

Wayanad’s Continued Legacy with Congress

Wayanad has remained a Congress bastion, and Priyanka Gandhi’s victory reinforces the trust of the constituency in the party. Local Congress leaders from Wayanad traveled to the national capital on Wednesday to present Priyanka with her election certificate, extending their heartfelt congratulations and support.

Her Long-Awaited Electoral Debut

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into active electoral politics comes two decades after her initial foray into campaigning. She first campaigned for her mother, Sonia Gandhi, in Rae Bareli and her brother, Rahul Gandhi, in Amethi during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Her decision to contest from Wayanad is seen as a strategic move, symbolizing her commitment to representing grassroots issues on a national platform.

Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan Also Takes Oath

Alongside Priyanka Gandhi, Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who won the by-election from the Nanded Lok Sabha seat, will also take his oath today. Chavan’s victory was necessitated by the passing of the previous Congress MP, Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan. Ravindra Chavan secured a commanding win with 5,86,788 votes, reinforcing the Congress party’s presence in Maharashtra.

Conclusion: A New Chapter for Indian Politics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into the Lok Sabha marks a new chapter for the Congress party and Indian politics. Her historic win from Wayanad and her symbolic debut in Parliament reflect the trust reposed in her by the people. As she takes her oath today, all eyes will be on her contributions and the role she will play in shaping the party’s future.

With this momentous occasion, the Gandhi family solidifies its legacy, paving the way for a revitalized Congress to take on future electoral challenges. Stay tuned for more updates as this historic event unfolds.