Prof. Hameed Siddique Delivers Lecture on “The Clear Signs of the Quran” at MESCO College

Hyderabad: Renowned international trainer and energy management consultant from the USA, Prof. Hameed Siddique, delivered an enlightening lecture on his book “The Clear Signs of the Quran” at MESCO College of Pharmacy, Mustaidpura, Karwan, on Saturday. The event witnessed the presence of notable dignitaries, including Nawab Ahmed Alam Khan Esq., Honorary President of MESCO, Dr. Mohammad Iftekharuddin, Honorary Secretary of MESCO, and Dr. Zafer Hashmi, who extended their gratitude and welcomed the esteemed guest.

Prof. Siddique’s multimedia PowerPoint presentation delved into key topics, such as:

The Scientific Truths of the Quran

Proof of the Quran’s Unaltered Text

Linguistic Coherence in all 114 Chapters

The Events of 25 Prophets with Scientific and Archeological Evidence

Islamic Landmarks

The Quran’s Relevance to Contemporary Society

Authenticity of the Quran through Linguistics, Mathematics, and Statistics

Correcting Islamophobic Misconceptions

Connections between Islam, Christianity, and Judaism

The Timeless Teachings of Islam

About the Book:

“The Clear Signs of the Quran” is a groundbreaking contribution to scientific exegesis (tafsir ilmi), addressing the need for scientific interpretation often missing in traditional commentaries. Spanning over 1,000 pages in two volumes, the book meticulously analyzes 750 Quranic verses related to nature and scientific inquiry. It explores 23 scientific disciplines, humanities, logic, and historical events, offering a comprehensive guide to the Quran’s teachings on science and its relevance to modern society.

This landmark work aims to bridge the gap between faith and science, providing an evidence-based approach to understanding the Quran’s timeless messages.