Putin endorsing Harris badly hurt Trump

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump jokingly admitted that he was “very offended” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to express support for US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Putin, speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, said jokingly that Russia would support the US presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, Kamala Harris, as recommended by incumbent President Joe Biden.

The Russian leader noted that Harris had such an “infectious” laugh, from which one could conclude that she was “doing well.”

“I knew Putin, I knew him well. The other day he endorsed Kamala. He endorsed Kamala — I was very offended by that. I think it was done maybe with a smile,” Trump told his supporters during a speech at a rally in Wisconsin.

Trump also wondered why the head of the Russian state supported Harris, adding that Putin is a “chess player.”

In addition, the former president once again expressed confidence that the Ukrainian conflict would not have happened under his rule.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. Vice President Harris will represent the Democratic Party, and former President Trump will represent the Republican Party.