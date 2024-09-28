Hyderabad

Rachakonda SOT Police Arrest Kakinada Native with Country-Made Guns

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Sudheer Babu, shared details with the media, stating that Reddy, a BCom dropout, sought quick money, which led him down a path of crime.

Hyderabad: Rachakonda SOT police have arrested Sairam Reddy, a native of Kakinada, for illegally selling country-made guns. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, Sudheer Babu, shared details with the media, stating that Reddy, a BCom dropout, sought quick money, which led him down a path of crime.

His ambitions drove him to Mumbai, where he purchased firearms, aspiring to become a notorious criminal.

Seven guns were recovered from Reddy, which he intended to use to intimidate people in Kakinada. CP Sudheer Babu further revealed that Reddy had been involved in two dacoity cases in the past.

After his release from jail, Reddy relocated to Suraram, Hyderabad, and took up a job at Amazon. However, in February, he was arrested again for his involvement in a robbery. Despite this, Reddy continued to harbor plans for a life of crime.

CP Sudheer Babu noted that Reddy had built a criminal network and aimed to carry out crimes across three states. Fortunately, his arrest has thwarted these plans, preventing a major crime spree. All seven firearms have been seized.

