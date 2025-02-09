Pak vs NZ: Rachin Ravindra’s Forehead Injury Sparks Outrage Over Gaddafi Stadium’s Poor Lighting: Video

Lahore: New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra suffered a forehead injury during an ODI match against Pakistan at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. The incident occurred in the 38th over when Ravindra, fielding at deep backward square leg, misjudged a catch off Khushdil Shah’s powerful shot. The ball struck his face, causing a bloodied injury that immediately raised concerns about the lighting conditions at the stadium.

The mishap occurred as Ravindra struggled to spot the ball, which some fans attributed to inadequate floodlights at the venue. This has sparked a debate over the quality of the stadium’s lighting, especially with the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled to take place in Pakistan later this year.

Injury and Immediate Medical Attention

Ravindra received prompt medical attention on the field following the incident. After being assessed, he underwent a Head Injury Assessment (HIA), which he initially passed. However, he will continue to be monitored according to standard HIA protocols. The New Zealand medical staff escorted him off the field for further treatment. The injury left Ravindra with a bloodied forehead, but he was seen walking off the pitch with assistance, looking alert and conscious.

Before the injury, Ravindra had made a valuable contribution to New Zealand’s total, scoring 25 runs off 19 balls. His knock helped build a solid foundation for the team as they set Pakistan a challenging target of 331.

Fans Express Concern Over Floodlight Quality

Following the incident, fans quickly took to social media to express their concerns about the lighting conditions at Gaddafi Stadium. Many pointed out that Ravindra’s mishap was likely due to poor visibility under the existing floodlights.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) commented, “PCB should improve the quality of light in the ground. Rachin Ravindra misjudges the ball under bad lights and takes a brutal hit near the eye. Hope he recovers soon.” Another fan added, “Rachin Ravindra is a far better fielder than the whole team of Pakistan, still can’t see the ball while catching?? Poor lights of Gaddafi Stadium.”

The incident has led to a broader discussion on the standards of infrastructure and safety measures in international cricket. Some fans have even suggested that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should reassess the suitability of stadiums for major tournaments based on the quality of facilities, such as lighting.

New Zealand Claims 78-Run Victory

Despite the injury to Ravindra, New Zealand managed to secure a commanding 78-run victory over Pakistan. The visitors set a daunting target of 331 runs, thanks to standout performances from Glenn Phillips, Kane Williamson, and Daryl Mitchell. Pakistan, in reply, could not keep up with the required run rate and was ultimately bowled out for 252, falling short of the target.

The incident with Ravindra has raised valid questions about the readiness of stadiums in Pakistan to host major international events, particularly in terms of safety and infrastructure. As the country prepares to host the ICC Champions Trophy later this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will likely come under pressure to ensure that all venues meet international standards.

As Ravindra continues his recovery, the spotlight is now on Gaddafi Stadium’s floodlighting, with hopes that improvements will be made ahead of future high-profile matches.