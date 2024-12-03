Rahul Gandhi, UP MPs to Address Key Issues in Sambhal Visit

North India

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh will visit Sambhal on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said.

Fouzia Farhana3 December 2024 - 17:53
Lucknow: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with the five other party MPs from Uttar Pradesh will visit Sambhal on Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said.

Newly-elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also likely to accompany the delegation, he said.

The party’s general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande will be there too, Rai told PTI.

Curbs under section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), were set to expire on Sunday and have now been extended till December 31.

Sambhal has been in the eye of the proverbial storm since November 19, when a Mughal-era Mosque was surveyed on court orders following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people died and several others were injured in the violence that ensued.

