BJP MLA Raja Singh Calls for Demolition of Aurangzeb’s Tomb, Sparks Controversy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has once again stirred controversy with his remarks regarding the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra. Speaking at a public gathering in Pune on March 16, Singh questioned why Aurangzeb’s tomb still exists in India and demanded its demolition, calling it a “dagger” in the heart of Maharashtra.

Calls for ‘Bulldozer Action’ on the Tomb

Raja Singh linked his comments to the recently released Hindi film Chavva, which depicts the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Shivaji Maharaj. He praised the movie for educating children about Sambhaji Maharaj’s brutal execution by Aurangzeb. Citing the Mughal emperor’s destruction of Hindu temples and persecution of Hindu rulers, Singh asserted that his tomb holds no cultural or historical significance for India. He called for ‘bulldozer action’, emphasizing that symbolic protests were no longer enough.

Letter to Culture Minister Seeking Halt on ASI Expenditure

On March 15, Singh wrote a letter to Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, questioning why taxpayer money was being used to maintain Aurangzeb’s tomb. He urged the government to stop all funding for the tomb’s preservation and demanded its removal.

Security Tightened Amid Rising Tensions

In response to growing demands for the demolition of the tomb, authorities have increased security at the site. Visitors are now required to provide identity proof before entering. Right-wing organizations like Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have staged protests demanding the tomb’s removal.

CM Fadnavis Reacts to the Controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the state’s Home Minister, addressed the issue while inaugurating a temple dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Thane. He stated that the government has no intention of glorifying Aurangzeb but emphasized that the tomb cannot be removed without following legal procedures, as it is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Fadnavis also pointed out that many BJP and Shiv Sena leaders have historically opposed the tomb’s existence, referencing how Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray had campaigned for renaming Aurangabad to Sambhaji Nagar in the late 1980s, a change finally implemented by the Eknath Shinde government in 2022.

A Controversial Legacy Continues to Divide Opinion

Aurangzeb’s tomb, built in the 17th century, is located near the tomb of his first wife, Dilras Banu Begum, also known as Bibi Ka Maqbara. The ongoing debate over its existence highlights the deep political and historical divide surrounding Mughal-era legacies in modern India. With growing demands for its removal, the controversy is likely to fuel further tensions in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

— With Agency Inputs