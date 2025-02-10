Rajasthan High Court to Hear Six Petitions in High-Profile Single Lease Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court is set to hear six crucial petitions on Monday concerning the controversial single lease case involving former state minister Shanti Dhariwal.

This high-profile case, which dates back more than a decade, continues to attract legal and public attention due to its significant political and administrative implications.

The hearing will be presided over by Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava, following directives from the Supreme Court of India.

Legal experts believe the proceedings could further intensify Dhariwal’s legal troubles, particularly as the state government has been pushing for permission to prosecute him and other officials involved in the case.

Key Legal Developments and Background of the Case

The single lease case, often referred to as the “Ekal Patta” scam, dates back to June 29, 2011, when the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) issued a single lease in the name of Shailendra Garg of Ganpati Construction.

The case took a dramatic turn in 2013 when a formal complaint was lodged by Ramsharan Singh with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which subsequently led to the lease’s cancellation.

Following extensive investigations, multiple high-ranking officials, including former Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) G.S. Sandhu, RAS officer Nishkam Diwakar, and then Deputy Commissioner Omkarmal Saini, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the case.

Shanti Dhariwal, who was a minister at the time, was also questioned by the ACB regarding his role in the controversial lease allocation.

Ongoing Legal Battle and Key Hearings

Over the years, the case has gone through various legal proceedings. One of the critical turning points came on November 15, 2022, when the Rajasthan High Court provided relief to Dhariwal, canceling a protest petition and halting ongoing criminal proceedings against him in an ACB special court.

Dhariwal’s legal team successfully argued that his name was neither mentioned in the original First Information Report (FIR) nor included in the charge sheet, and that the ACB’s closure report found no direct evidence implicating him.

However, despite this legal reprieve, fresh petitions were filed in the Supreme Court seeking a thorough review of the case. Consequently, the Supreme Court intervened and directed the Rajasthan High Court to expedite the hearing and deliver a verdict within six months.

Acting upon this directive, Chief Justice Shrivastava has taken up the case, and today’s hearing is expected to be a critical juncture in determining the next course of action.

State Government’s Position and Prosecution Efforts

The Rajasthan government, under its legal counsel, has been actively seeking approval to prosecute Dhariwal and other accused officials. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will be arguing on behalf of the state government via video conferencing, while Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju and Shivmangal Sharma, Rajasthan’s Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court, will be physically present in the courtroom.

Government representatives are expected to present fresh evidence and arguments to justify their request for prosecution, reinforcing allegations of corruption and administrative misconduct in the case.

Potential Outcomes and Political Impact

Legal analysts predict that today’s hearing could set the tone for the final verdict, which is expected in the coming months. If the High Court grants permission for prosecution, it could lead to serious consequences for Shanti Dhariwal, including potential re-investigation and trial.

On the other hand, if the court upholds the previous relief granted to him, it could strengthen his legal position and provide further grounds for dismissing the case.

The case also holds significant political ramifications, given Dhariwal’s influential standing within Rajasthan’s political landscape. With state assembly elections approaching in 2026, any adverse legal ruling against him could impact the political dynamics within the ruling party and beyond.