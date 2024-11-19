Rajnath Singh: Protecting India’s Culture Is as Crucial as Securing Its Borders

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the integral role of cultural preservation in India’s unity and development during his address at the Koti Deepotsavam event in Hyderabad.

Singh highlighted that safeguarding the nation’s rich cultural heritage is as vital as securing its borders, underlining the necessity of unity in fostering a strong and resilient India.

Unity: The Key to a Strong Nation

Addressing a gathering during the mass lighting of lamps in the Hindu month of Kartik, Singh reflected on India’s historical struggles, attributing the country’s defeats to weakened unity.

“Whenever our unity has weakened, invaders have tried their best to destroy our civilization and culture,” Singh stated.

He urged citizens to pledge unity and learn from history to ensure progress.

“Those who divide often exploit differences in religion, caste, and sect. We must neither divide nor allow ourselves to be divided. Unity is the foundation of development and the cornerstone of building a strong and developed India.”

Cultural Preservation: A National Priority

As India’s Defence Minister, Singh stressed the equal importance of cultural preservation alongside border security. He said:

Delighted to attend ‘Koti Deepotsavam’ at Hyderabad. May Mahadev bless all the countrymen and infuse new energy in everyone! pic.twitter.com/Qk67vUaXLe — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 18, 2024

“India is not just a political entity but a cultural identity with thousands of years of heritage. Losing that culture would mean losing our identity as a nation.”

Also Read: HYDRAA Resumes Demolitions in Ameenpur Municipality, Creating Tension Among Residents

Singh warned that attempts to erode cultural pride could lead to division and disintegration, a tactic historically used by those seeking to weaken India.

“Those who tried to divide India have sought to portray our culture as inferior. However, due to the growing awareness among our people, that phase is over,” he added.

The Role of Culture in Nation-Building

Singh acknowledged the current government’s efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revive and strengthen India’s cultural identity.

“Cultural development is as important as political, economic, and social progress. A nation thrives not just on its land and people but through its cultural values.”

Quoting ancient scriptures, Singh remarked that unity fosters societal strength, allowing India to spread its light to the world.

“India sees the world as one family, and through unity, we can illuminate not only our country but also the entire world.”

Koti Deepotsavam: A Symbol of Unity and Heritage

Singh’s speech was delivered during Koti Deepotsavam, an event organized by a private TV channel in Hyderabad, where thousands gathered to light lamps in celebration of Kartik, a significant Hindu month.

Speaking at the 'Koti Deepotsavam' in Hyderabad, Telangana https://t.co/UHv0zk2WyA — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 18, 2024

The event served as a reminder of India’s deep-rooted cultural practices and the collective efforts required to preserve them. Singh called upon attendees to recognize the importance of their heritage and unite against any forces that seek to undermine it.

Cultural Revival Underway

The Defence Minister expressed optimism about India’s ongoing cultural renaissance. He highlighted efforts to revive traditions, promote awareness, and instill pride in India’s heritage among its citizens.

“Cultural revival is taking place across the nation, and the government remains committed to ensuring that our heritage remains vibrant for generations to come.”

Conclusion: Unity in Diversity for a Stronger India

Rajnath Singh’s speech at Koti Deepotsavam underscored a crucial message: unity and cultural preservation are the twin pillars of a strong nation. As India continues its journey toward development, safeguarding its cultural identity will remain a central aspect of nation-building.

With the Defence Minister’s call for unity resonating deeply, events like Koti Deepotsavam showcase how India’s cultural practices can inspire and unite its people, reinforcing the vision of a stronger, culturally enriched India.

Stay updated with more insights on India’s cultural revival and national development.