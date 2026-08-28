Raksha Bandhan Travel Rush: Telangana RTC Accused of Overcharging Passengers on Special Buses

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling during the Raksha Bandhan festival have expressed anger over what they described as excessive ticket fares charged by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) on special buses.

According to passengers, the regular bus fare from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad to Jadcherla is ₹150. However, the fare was reportedly increased to ₹190 on buses being operated as special services for the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Passengers alleged that the higher fare imposed in the name of special buses has placed an additional financial burden on people travelling to their hometowns and other destinations to celebrate the festival.

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Several commuters expressed their frustration at the bus stations, questioning the sharp increase in ticket prices on a major festival day when demand for public transport is high.

The issue has sparked criticism from passengers, with some alleging that the RTC was taking advantage of the increased festive rush by charging higher fares for special services.

Telangana RTC operates additional buses during major festivals to manage the heavy passenger rush. However, the increase in fares on special services has once again drawn criticism from commuters, who have demanded affordable travel during the festive season.