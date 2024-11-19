Ram Charan Visits Kadapa’s Big Dargah and Attends Mushaira Event

Actor Ram Charan, the popular Telugu film star, recently visited the historic Big Dargah in Kadapa as part of the ongoing Urs (annual festival) celebrations. The dargah, which is a significant religious site in the region, draws thousands of devotees every year for the sacred festival.

Ram Charan was seen participating in the Mushaira, a cultural event that features a gathering of poets who recite their poetry, as part of the festivities. The actor’s presence added a special touch to the celebrations, and his participation in the event was met with much enthusiasm by the attendees.

During the visit, Ram Charan paid his respects at the dargah, offering prayers and seeking blessings. The actor took a moment to interact with the local community, expressing his gratitude for the warm welcome and sharing in the festive spirit of the occasion.

Also Read: Karan Johar shares Ranveer’s dance video, says, ‘talent knows no gender’

The Urs festival at the Big Dargah is known for its spiritual significance and cultural programs, and Ram Charan’s presence at the Mushaira highlighted the harmonious blend of tradition and entertainment in the region. His visit also underscored his deep connection with the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh.

Fans and followers of the actor gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him, making the event even more memorable. Ram Charan’s participation in such a significant cultural event was widely appreciated by the public, further cementing his standing as not only a film icon but also a figure who values cultural and religious traditions.