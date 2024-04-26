Education

Ram temple now features in children’s drawing and craft books

The impact of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple built in Ayodhya has started reflecting in various spheres.

M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Ram temple now features in children’s drawing and craft books
Ram temple now features in children’s drawing and craft books

Ayodhya: The impact of the grand Ram Janmabhoomi temple built in Ayodhya has started reflecting in various spheres.

Related Stories
‘Ram temple in ayodhya represents further affirmation of India’s cultural pride’ :UP Guv
President Highlights Ram Mandir, Article 370, and Economic Reforms in Address to Parliament
Fifty Musical Instruments Contribute to Two-Hour ‘Mangal Dhvani’ at Ram Temple
UP Congress to go ahead with its Ayodhya visit on Makar Sankranti
From Times Square in New York to Chowk in Lucknow, Ram Takes Center Stage

An innovator has come up with drawing and craft books for children which will introduce them to the life, character and ideals of Lord Ram as soon as they start schooling.

Sai Prasad Bekanalkar, who has come to Ayodhya from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, said that both the exercise booklets have been prepared on the theme of Ramayana.

Through this, children will learn about culture and values along with creativity.

Besides colouring pictures of various incidents from Lord Ram’s life, a description has to be written in four lines which will connect the child with Ram’s character.

Similarly, in the craft book, it has been taught to make Ram temple by folding paper. Sai Prasad said that in this way, every household will have its own Ram temple.

Tags
M.A.Azmi
1 minute read
Back to top button