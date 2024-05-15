Career opportunities for students in Women’s Studies subject

Hyderabad: Admissions are open in MA and PhD programmes in “Women’s Studies” subject under Department of Women Education (DWE) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

So far, many boys and girls have benefited from this course and have made successful careers in various fields. The last date for submission of an online form for admission in MA (Women’s Studies) is June 30.

According to Prof. Ameena Tahseen, Head, DWE, “Women’s Studies” is an emerging multi-disciplinary subject of the present time. Students having any bachelor’s degree or equivalent Madrasa courses are eligible to take admission in MA Women Studies on merit basis.

She also said “Women’s Studies” courses not only promote research and critical skills in students, but also help in connecting women with employment by ensuring the development and empowerment of women in various fields.

These courses provide comprehensive information on women’s issues in society, gender equality, women’s rights and development. Apart from these, government and non-government initiatives, policies, programs and laws are also introduced.

These topics have become very important nowadays and as a result, students are getting better opportunities of employment. Proficiency in English and computer course are also taught during the course for complete personality development of Urdu medium students.

Online application forms and prospectus are available on the website www.manuu.edu.in. For details, visit Room No. 101, Department of Women Education, Lecture Hall Complex, MANUU Campus, Hyderabad or call 9392303545 and 9985740884.