Redmi Watch Move: The Perfect Smartwatch for Fitness Enthusiasts at an Incredible Price

New Delhi: Xiaomi India has officially launched the Redmi Watch Move, its first-ever locally manufactured smartwatch, priced at an affordable ₹1,999. This fitness-focused smartwatch is designed to meet the needs of everyday users, featuring a durable yet stylish design, accurate health tracking, and a range of smart features, all while contributing to Xiaomi’s push for domestic production in India.

Key Features of Redmi Watch Move

The Redmi Watch Move is equipped with a large 1.85-inch AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals with 600 nits of brightness. The display supports an Always-On mode and is protected by 2.5D curved glass, enhancing its aesthetic appeal while maintaining durability.

For fitness enthusiasts, the smartwatch supports over 140 workout modes, ensuring comprehensive fitness tracking. It provides 98.5% tracking accuracy, a feature powered by Xiaomi’s advanced R&D, ensuring reliable data for various activities, including running, cycling, and more.

Health Tracking Made Easy

Also Read:Vivo T4 5G Launch Date Revealed: All You Need to Know About Key Specs and Price in India

Health-conscious users can track essential metrics like heart rate, SpO₂, stress levels, sleep (including REM stages), and menstrual cycle. This comprehensive health tracking is aimed at supporting users’ wellness on a day-to-day basis.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer at Xiaomi India, stated, “The Redmi Watch Move combines the features that matter most to Indian users: dependable performance, accurate fitness tracking, and a premium yet comfortable design. As our first locally manufactured smartwatch, it reflects our commitment to creating products that are thoughtfully built for the Indian market.”

Comfort and Durability

The Redmi Watch Move features a TPU strap designed for all-day comfort, and it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, making it durable enough to withstand daily use, including workouts in various conditions.

Additional Features

Bluetooth calling : Stay connected while on the move.

: Stay connected while on the move. Hindi language interface : More accessible for users across India.

: More accessible for users across India. HyperOS integration: Aiding in communication, task management, and weather updates.

The smartwatch offers an impressive 14 days of battery life, and with the Ultra Battery Saver Mode, users can extend the usability even further.

Availability and Pricing

The Redmi Watch Move will be available for purchase from 1st May 2025 across Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi Retail stores in four appealing colors: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush. Pre-bookings for the smartwatch will begin on 24th April.

Priced at an accessible ₹1,999, the Redmi Watch Move promises to deliver impressive features at a budget-friendly price, making it a great option for fitness-focused users.

Final Thoughts

With the Redmi Watch Move, Xiaomi aims to offer an affordable yet feature-packed smartwatch for the Indian market. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or simply looking for a stylish, smart wearable, the Redmi Watch Move brings the best of both worlds.