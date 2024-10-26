Telangana

Renowned Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju passes away

Renowned Gussadi dance master and Padma Shri recipient Kanaka Raju passed away in Komram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana. He was 83.

Fouzia Farhana26 October 2024 - 14:07
Renowned Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju passes away
Renowned Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju passes away

Karimnagar (Telangana): Renowned Gussadi dance master and Padma Shri recipient Kanaka Raju passed away in Komram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana. He was 83.

Raju died due to old-age related ailments on Friday night and his funeral would be held at Marlavai village in the district on Saturday, official sources said.

Raju, who has been running a school to teach Gussadi, the famous folk dance of Telangana, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Raju and directed officials to conduct the funeral with state honours.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders also condoled the demise of Raju.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana26 October 2024 - 14:07

Related Articles

Only 43 Days Left for One Year of Revanth Reddy Government, Six Cabinet Berths Still Vacant

Only 43 Days Left for One Year of Revanth Reddy Government, Six Cabinet Berths Still Vacant

26 October 2024 - 18:36
BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Blasts Congress Leaders Over Allegations of Political Violence in Telangana

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Blasts Congress Leaders Over Allegations of Political Violence in Telangana

26 October 2024 - 18:13
Congress MLA Predicts BRS Disappearance in RR and Nalgonda if Musi River Cleanup Efforts are Halted

Congress MLA Predicts BRS Disappearance in RR and Nalgonda if Musi River Cleanup Efforts are Halted

26 October 2024 - 18:04
BJP MP Eatala Rajender Accuses Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Deceit Over Musi Riverbed Resettlement

BJP MP Eatala Rajender Accuses Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of Deceit Over Musi Riverbed Resettlement

26 October 2024 - 17:53
Back to top button