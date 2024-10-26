Renowned Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju passes away

Karimnagar (Telangana): Renowned Gussadi dance master and Padma Shri recipient Kanaka Raju passed away in Komram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana. He was 83.

Raju died due to old-age related ailments on Friday night and his funeral would be held at Marlavai village in the district on Saturday, official sources said.

Raju, who has been running a school to teach Gussadi, the famous folk dance of Telangana, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Raju and directed officials to conduct the funeral with state honours.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders also condoled the demise of Raju.