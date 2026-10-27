Revanth Reddy Set to Visit Delhi for the 81st Time

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is reportedly scheduled to visit New Delhi on October 29 to participate in a global summit programme aimed at attracting investments to the state. According to reports, he is expected to remain in the national capital until November 1.

The proposed visit has drawn criticism amid concerns over farmers facing power and water shortages in Telangana. Farmers are reportedly struggling to protect their crops, with some fields witnessing crop damage due to inadequate water and electricity supplies.

Critics have questioned the government’s priorities, arguing that while farmers are grappling with difficulties on the ground, the Chief Minister is focusing on investment-related programmes and initiatives linked to the development of future cities.

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The upcoming Delhi visit would reportedly mark Revanth Reddy’s 81st trip to the national capital. The proposed global summit programme is expected to focus on attracting investments and promoting Telangana as a destination for business and development.

The contrast between the government’s investment-promotion efforts and the challenges faced by farmers has sparked debate over the administration’s priorities. However, further details regarding the Chief Minister’s schedule and the summit programme are awaited.