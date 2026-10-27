Woman Allegedly Sexually Assaulted After Being Promised a Government Job in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man who promised to secure her a government job in exchange for money. The accused allegedly collected Rs. 4.5 lakh from the woman, sexually assaulted her at a resort, and later abandoned her on the roadside before fleeing.

According to the complaint, the woman, who earns her livelihood through tailoring work, resides in Brahmaputra Colony in the Mallapur area of Hyderabad. She became acquainted with a man identified as Jaganmohan, a resident of Bhuvanagiri.

Jaganmohan allegedly told the woman that he worked as a sanitary manager at a municipal office and could arrange a government job for her. He reportedly demanded Rs. 5 lakh for securing the job.

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Trusting his assurances, the woman handed over Rs. 4.5 lakh to him and accompanied him in his car.

The accused allegedly told her that he was taking her to the municipal office. However, instead of going there, he reportedly took her to Srinidhi Resort, claiming that a senior official was present at the location. He allegedly raped the woman, took the money and later pushed her out of the car onto the main road before escaping.

Following the woman’s complaint, the police registered a case and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway.