Richa Chadha Shares Adorable Glimpse of Baby Zuneyra on Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha delighted fans by sharing a heartwarming glimpse of her one-year-old daughter, Zuneyra, on social media. In an Instagram story, Richa posted a photo of her baby girl sleeping peacefully on her lap. While Zuneyra’s face isn’t fully visible, her tiny ear peeks out in the adorable moment.

The actress took the photo from a lower angle, gently capturing the mother-daughter bonding time. Richa captioned the photo simply with:

“Mmmm.”

Welcoming Baby Zuneyra in July 2024

Richa Chadha and husband Ali Fazal welcomed their first child last year on July 16, 2024. The couple shared their joy through a joint statement, expressing gratitude to their loved ones.

“We are tickled pink with joy to announce the arrival of a healthy baby girl on 16.07.24! Our families are overjoyed, and we thank our well-wishers for their love and blessings! Love, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.”

Pregnancy Announcement in February 2024

Earlier, in February 2024, the couple had confirmed the pregnancy with a touching Instagram post. Their announcement read:

“1+1=3”, with the caption:

“A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali’s Love Story: From Fukrey to Forever

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met in 2013 on the sets of ‘Fukrey’, where their relationship began. They planned to marry in 2020 during the pandemic, and have since been one of Bollywood’s most admired couples.

Richa’s Recent Work: Acting and Producing

Richa was last seen in “Fukrey 3”, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film continued the adventures of the quirky gang from the previous Fukrey films and featured stars like Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi.

She also recently turned producer with her film “Girls Will Be Girls”, a coming-of-age drama written and directed by Shuchi Talati. The film stars Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, and is set in a Himalayan boarding school. It explores teenage romance, sexual awakening, and complex mother-daughter dynamics.

The film premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where it was part of the competition section, gaining international attention.