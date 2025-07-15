Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is a great advertisement for Test Cricket: Kumble

New Delhi: Former India captain Anil Kumble hailed the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as a brilliant showcase for the longer format of the game. Despite India’s narrow 22-run defeat at Lord’s, Kumble believes the series has highlighted the intensity and competitiveness of Test cricket at its finest.

“All Three Tests Have Gone Down to the Wire,” Says Kumble

Speaking on JioHostar, Kumble praised both teams for their efforts so far in the five-match series, with England currently leading 2-1.

“This is a great advertisement for Test cricket. All three Tests have gone down to the wire, and both teams have fought brilliantly. Yes, the scoreline says 2-1 to England, but if you look at session-wise performances, it’s been even.”

He added that India should feel confident heading into the next two matches, having already made a strong comeback in the second Test after losing the opener at Leeds.

Key Moments That Cost India the Match

Reflecting on the narrow loss at Lord’s, Kumble pointed out that the match came down to fine margins, referencing:

Rishabh Pant’s run-out before lunch

Extra runs conceded

Allowing Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse to score freely in the second innings

“Those key moments—India will need to grab them in the next game if they want to level the series,” he noted.

Kumble Recalls India’s 12-Run Loss in 1999

Kumble compared the dramatic finish at Lord’s to India’s narrowest Test defeat, a 12-run loss to Pakistan in Chennai in 1999, in which he played a key role.

“I was just reminded of that Test match in Chennai. Jadeja was left stranded here, and he almost pulled off a famous win. It’s heartbreaking, but England held their nerve.”

He also mentioned the crucial over bowled by Jofra Archer before the final wicket, which rattled Mohammed Siraj, adding pressure at a critical moment.

Positives for India Despite the Loss

While disappointed by the outcome, Kumble highlighted the positives for India and encouraged the team to focus on the remaining two matches.