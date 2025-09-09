RJD chief Lalu Yadav performs ‘pind daan’ with family at Vishnupad temple during Pitru Paksha fair in Gaya

Patna: The ongoing Pitru Paksha fair in Gaya witnessed both religious fervour and a political presence on Tuesday as RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, and daughter-in-law Rajshree Yadav, visited the historic Vishnupad Temple.

Lalu Prasad Yadav performed ‘Pind daan’ near the 16th altar of the Vishnupad temple, a ritual dedicated to seeking salvation for ancestors. The ceremony holds deep religious significance during Pitru Paksha, a period when devotees pray for the peace of departed souls.

Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav also took part in the rituals, offering homage to their forefathers. The family’s presence at the temple drew the attention of both devotees and local residents. The 16-day Pitru Paksha fair, which attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year, is currently underway and will continue till September 21.

Devotees from across India and abroad throng to Gaya, considered the land of salvation, with the belief that performing ‘Pind daan’ here ensures ‘moksha’ for ancestors. During the fair, thousands perform rituals, undertake pilgrimages, and donate to the needy as part of age-old traditions. The district administration has deployed additional security, and arrangements have been made for water, sanitation, and other facilities for devotees.

While the rituals performed by Lalu Yadav and his family were primarily religious, observers noted the symbolic social message. Their presence highlighted family values and traditions, resonating with the cultural sentiments of the people. For many devotees, the act was seen as both an inspiration and a reaffirmation of age-old practices.

The Pitru Paksha Mela thus continues to remain not only a religious congregation but also a stage where cultural, social, and even political identities intersect. Earlier on Monday, Puneet Isser, the Mahabharat serial fame actor, performed the rituals in Gaya. He praised the Gaya administration for the facilities provided to the devotees.