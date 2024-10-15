Road Rage Horror in Mumbai: Auto Gang Kills Two After Honking Dispute

A horrifying road rage incident in Mumbai has claimed the lives of two people following a confrontation over honking.

Akash Meena, a Hyderabad-based employee originally from Mumbai, was in the city to gift a car to his parents. He was accompanied by his pregnant wife, while his parents were traveling in an auto-rickshaw.

The incident occurred when Akash and his wife were returning on a bike after a delay in the car’s delivery. While riding, an auto-rickshaw suddenly cut them off, nearly causing Akash’s wife to fall off the bike. In response, Akash honked and advised the auto driver to be more cautious.

This minor confrontation quickly escalated into a heated argument, with the auto driver calling his associates. Within minutes, around 15 individuals arrived and launched a brutal attack on Akash. When his pregnant wife and parents tried to intervene, they too were assaulted without mercy.

Tragically, Akash was killed on the spot. His wife, who was pregnant, suffered injuries in the attack, resulting in the death of their unborn child. Akash’s father lost his eyesight, and his mother sustained severe injuries.

This senseless act of violence over a small disagreement has left an entire family devastated, highlighting the growing issue of road rage in the country. Incidents like this are becoming increasingly common, with minor arguments spiraling into deadly confrontations.

Authorities are urging the public to stay calm during road disputes and to avoid taking matters into their own hands. If another driver is at fault, it’s advised to note the vehicle’s number and report it to the police, rather than engaging in a physical altercation. Lives are too precious to be lost over minor disagreements on the road.