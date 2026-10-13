RPF Constable Reena Kumari Saves Man and Child from Falling While Boarding Moving Train at Kachiguda

Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Reena Kumari displayed alertness and quick thinking to save a man and his young son from a potentially serious accident at Kachiguda Railway Station in Hyderabad.

According to CCTV footage, the man was holding his son while attempting to board a moving Visakha Express train. During the attempt, he appeared to lose his balance and was on the verge of falling, putting both himself and the child at risk.

Noticing the dangerous situation, RPF constable Reena Kumari immediately rushed to their assistance and acted swiftly to prevent a possible tragedy. Her timely intervention helped save the man and the child from falling onto the tracks or suffering serious injuries.

The CCTV footage captures the incident and highlights the importance of alert railway personnel in preventing accidents at stations.

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Reena Kumari’s prompt response has drawn attention to the crucial role played by RPF personnel in ensuring passenger safety. Their presence and vigilance can prove vital in emergencies, particularly when passengers attempt to board or alight from moving trains.

Railway safety guidelines advise passengers never to board or get off a moving train, as even a momentary loss of balance can result in serious injuries or fatalities.

The incident serves as a reminder to passengers to exercise caution on railway platforms and wait until trains come to a complete stop before boarding.