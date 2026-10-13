Hyderabad

Mimicry Artist Satyanarayana Dies in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

According to preliminary information, an unidentified vehicle rammed into the car in which Satyanarayana was travelling. The impact caused his car to collide with the road divider, leaving him with severe injuries.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 October 2026 - 12:07
Mimicry Artist Satyanarayana Dies in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road
Mimicry Artist Satyanarayana Dies in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

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Hyderabad: Mimicry artist Satyanarayana, 40, died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) while returning home after attending a Bathukamma programme.

According to preliminary information, an unidentified vehicle rammed into the car in which Satyanarayana was travelling. The impact caused his car to collide with the road divider, leaving him with severe injuries.

Satyanarayana reportedly died on the spot due to the impact of the accident. The incident has left those familiar with the artist shocked.

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Following the accident, police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The identity of the unidentified vehicle and its driver is yet to be established.

The police shifted Satyanarayana’s body to Osmania General Hospital for further formalities. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi13 October 2026 - 12:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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