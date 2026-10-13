Mimicry Artist Satyanarayana Dies in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Mimicry artist Satyanarayana, 40, died in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) while returning home after attending a Bathukamma programme.

According to preliminary information, an unidentified vehicle rammed into the car in which Satyanarayana was travelling. The impact caused his car to collide with the road divider, leaving him with severe injuries.

Satyanarayana reportedly died on the spot due to the impact of the accident. The incident has left those familiar with the artist shocked.

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Following the accident, police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. The identity of the unidentified vehicle and its driver is yet to be established.

The police shifted Satyanarayana’s body to Osmania General Hospital for further formalities. Further details regarding the accident are awaited.