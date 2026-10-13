Hema Malini celebrates Navratri with her iconic ‘Durga’ ballet performance in Telangana

Mumbai: Actress and politician Hema Malini marked the beginning of Navratri with a performance of her popular ballet ‘Durga’ at a special celebration organized in Telangana.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sholay’ actor shared her experience of performing at the ‘Agra Dandiya Navratri Celebration,’ held at the Classic Convention Centre on October 11. The event also coincided with Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

Sharing her happiness over the performance, Hema wrote, “It was a joy and pleasure to perform my most popular ballet Durga at the first day of Navratri at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s ‘Agra Dandiya Navratri Celebration, it also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. On this auspicious occasion, wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja #navratri #dance #danceballet #durga #agarwalsamaj.”

She also extended festive greetings to her followers on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

Hema Malini also shared a video of her performance, offering a glimpse of her portrayal of Parvati Mata in the dance ballet. Dressed as the Hindu goddess, the veteran actress is seen bringing the mythological character to life through her graceful movements and expressive classical dance. Her traditional attire and devotional presentation reflect the spiritual essence of the performance, which celebrates the divine feminine.

The dance ballet pays tribute to Goddess Durga and the power of the divine feminine, conveying the message of good prevailing over evil through classical dance and stories rooted in Hindu mythology.

Apart from her successful journey in cinema, Hema has carved a niche for herself in Indian classical dance. She uses her stage productions to bring mythological tales and India’s rich cultural heritage to life.

Hema Malini had once described dance as a deeply spiritual experience that allowed her to express devotion and stay connected to tradition, adding that performing Parampara alongside her daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, was a special experience that helped them carry their artistic heritage forward.