Rising Sexual Assault Cases Against Boys in Telangana Raise Concern

Hyderabad: The rising number of sexual assault cases against boys in Telangana has emerged as a serious concern, with 62 cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the first nine months of 2026.

The figures indicate a worrying trend. While four cases of sexual assault against boys were registered in 2024, the number increased sharply to 61 in 2025. The registration of 62 cases between January and September 2026 highlights the need for stronger child protection measures and greater public awareness.

Amid growing concerns over sexual violence against girls, incidents involving boys have also drawn attention. Child rights advocates and experts point out that boys who experience sexual abuse often face additional barriers in reporting the crime because of social stigma, fear of humiliation and concerns about family reputation.

Experts believe that the actual number of incidents could be higher, as many victims and their families may hesitate to approach the police. Such silence can prevent children from receiving timely medical care, psychological support and legal protection.

They stress the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment in which children can speak openly about abuse without fear of blame or discrimination. Parents, teachers and caregivers have been urged to recognise warning signs and encourage children to report inappropriate behaviour.

The figures underline the need for sustained awareness campaigns, sensitive handling of complaints and effective implementation of child protection laws to ensure the safety and dignity of every child.