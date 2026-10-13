Telangana Government Urges Farmers to Avoid Paddy Cultivation in Yasangi Amid Water Shortage

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reportedly urged farmers not to cultivate paddy during the upcoming Yasangi (Rabi) season, citing insufficient water availability for irrigation. The move has raised concerns among farmers, who depend heavily on paddy cultivation for their livelihoods.

According to the information available, the government has indicated that the available water resources are sufficient primarily to meet drinking water requirements and that it may not be in a position to supply adequate water for irrigation during the season.

Paddy is one of the major crops cultivated in Telangana during Yasangi. Nearly 80 lakh acres are reportedly brought under cultivation during the season, of which paddy accounts for approximately 65 lakh acres. The government’s reported advisory has therefore left many farmers uncertain about their next course of action.

Farmers who had planned to cultivate paddy are now facing questions over which crops to choose, the availability of irrigation facilities and the potential impact on their incomes. The situation could also affect agricultural activity across several districts if adequate water supplies are not available.

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The issue has also triggered comparisons with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, where the government has highlighted the completion of irrigation projects and efforts to provide water for agriculture. Farmers in Telangana are questioning why irrigation water remains a concern in the state despite ongoing discussions about irrigation infrastructure and major water projects.

The situation has brought renewed attention to water management, reservoir levels and irrigation planning ahead of the Yasangi season. Farmers are likely to seek greater clarity from the government on water availability, crop planning and possible alternatives to paddy cultivation.

The government’s reported position has placed farmers in a difficult situation as they prepare for the next agricultural season. A clear assessment of available water resources and timely guidance on alternative crops will be important in helping farmers make informed cultivation decisions.