Telangana Minister Jupalli Krishnarao’s Residence Bathroom Repairs Estimated at Over Rs 92 Lakh

Hyderabad: The Roads and Buildings Department has invited tenders for bathroom repairs and other minor works at the official residence of Telangana Minister Jupalli Krishnarao, located in the Ministers’ Quarters in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

According to the tender details, the estimated contract value for the proposed works is Rs 92,63,371 (approximately Rs 92.63 lakh).

The proposed works reportedly include bathroom repairs and other minor maintenance activities at the minister’s residence. The tender has been issued by the Roads and Buildings Department to invite bids for carrying out the work.

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The estimated cost of the project has drawn attention because of the substantial amount allocated for bathroom repairs and other minor works at a ministerial residence.

Further details regarding the scope of the repairs, the breakdown of the estimated expenditure, the tendering process and the agency that will be awarded the contract were not immediately available.

The final expenditure will depend on the tender process and the terms of the contract awarded for the proposed works.