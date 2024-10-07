RSS Conducts Rally in Gudimalkapur and Surrounding Areas

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted a large rally in the Gudimalkapur area. Approximately 2,000 members participated in the event, with the rally divided into two batches of 1,000 members each.

The procession passed through key locations, including Mehdipatnam and surrounding neighborhoods.

The rally was organized as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations, marking 100 years since its establishment.

Local RSS workers and residents from nearby took part in the event.

Security was tight during the rally to ensure smooth movement across the areas involved.