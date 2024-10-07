Telangana

RSS Conducts Rally in Gudimalkapur and Surrounding Areas

The procession passed through key locations, including Mehdipatnam and surrounding neighborhoods.

Mohammed Yousuf7 October 2024 - 12:42
196 1 minute read
RSS Conducts Rally in Gudimalkapur and Surrounding Areas
RSS Conducts Rally in Gudimalkapur and Surrounding Areas

Hyderabad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) conducted a large rally in the Gudimalkapur area. Approximately 2,000 members participated in the event, with the rally divided into two batches of 1,000 members each.

The procession passed through key locations, including Mehdipatnam and surrounding neighborhoods.

The rally was organized as part of the RSS’s centenary celebrations, marking 100 years since its establishment.

Local RSS workers and residents from nearby took part in the event.

Security was tight during the rally to ensure smooth movement across the areas involved.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf7 October 2024 - 12:42
196 1 minute read

Related Articles

BRS MLAs Malla Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and Former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy Meet AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

BRS MLAs Malla Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, and Former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy Meet AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

7 October 2024 - 15:37
Telangana: Doctors at KIMS Hospital treat rarest kidney disease

Telangana: Doctors at KIMS Hospital treat rarest kidney disease

7 October 2024 - 15:36
Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 48 hours: Met

Telangana News | Thunderstorm with lightning likely in next 48 hours: Met

7 October 2024 - 15:06
Telangana CM attends LWE-affected states meeting in New Delhi

Telangana CM attends LWE-affected states meeting in New Delhi

7 October 2024 - 15:01
Back to top button