RSS now says it’s not against reservation but had spoken about opposing quotas in past: Rahul

Daman: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed though the RSS is now saying they are not against reservations, however, they had earlier spoken about opposing quotas.

Addressing a campaign rally at Daman in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gandhi also said the RSS and BJP are trying to destroy the Constitution and various institutions to make their leaders “kings” of the country.

“The RSS is today saying that they are not against reservations, but earlier they had said that they oppose reservations”, he said.

Notably, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier in the day said in Hyderabad that the organisation has always supported reservations as per the Constitution.

Gandhi said the fight between the Congress and the RSS-BJP is ideological and sought votes for “protecting” the Constitution.

“The Constitution has served as the foundation, the seed from which these institutions have emerged. They want to destroy the Constitution, they want to destroy democracy, and different institutions, and make the RSS-BJP kings (leaders) as the kings of the country,” the Congress leader said.

At the foundational level, the ideology of the RSS-BJP is to destroy the Constitution, while that of the Congress is to protect it, he said.

“At the foundational level, the difference (between the two ideologies) is that we are protecting the Constitution and all that it has offered to India. On the other hand, the target of the RSS and the BJP is to destroy the Constitution anyhow,” he said.