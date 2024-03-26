“Saans to lene de” Kohli says to Brar during RCB v PBKS: Video

Bangalore: In a dramatic turn of events during an IPL 2024 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chinnaswamy Stadium, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar’s relentless bowling left RCB captain Virat Kohli gasping for air, only to see him fall victim to the spinner’s prowess moments later.

During the 13th over of RCB’s chase, with Glenn Maxwell facing Brar, Kohli, at the non-striker’s end, found himself exasperated by Brar’s rapid bowling, pleading, “Saans toh lene de (Can you let me breathe at least?).” Maxwell, with a smile, paused, allowing Kohli a moment’s respite. However, the joy was short-lived for Maxwell as Brar struck on the very next ball, dismissing him with a clever delivery that found its way back onto the stumps off an inside edge.

Brar’s stellar performance didn’t end there. With figures of 2/13, including the crucial wicket of Kohli himself, caught brilliantly at third man, he showcased his all-round abilities. Despite Brar’s heroics, PBKS fell short of securing their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Chasing a target of 177, RCB found themselves in a precarious position at 130/6 before Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror’s unbeaten partnership guided them to victory with 18 balls to spare. Karthik’s explosive cameo of 28 runs, including the winning boundary, sealed the deal for RCB.

Earlier in the match, Kohli’s aggressive batting display, highlighted by his 51st IPL fifty in just 31 balls, enthralled the crowd at Chinnaswamy Stadium. His innings, reminiscent of his vintage form, propelled RCB’s chase and set the tone with thunderous strokes around the ground.

Despite Kohli’s brilliance, Brar’s impactful performance stole the show, underscoring the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket and the emergence of young talents making their mark on the grand stage.