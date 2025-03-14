Samarth Jurel Opens Up About Shooting Holi Sequences: “Fun but Very Different”

Mumbai: Television actor Samarth Jurel recently shared his thoughts on shooting Holi sequences on screen, calling the experience “fun but very different” from the way he celebrates the festival in real life.

In a candid conversation, Samarth revealed that while filming a Holi sequence is enjoyable, it is far from the carefree and spontaneous nature of personal celebrations. “Shooting a Holi sequence is a lot of fun, but it’s very different. While real-life Holi is carefree, on set you have to be mindful of camera angles, retakes, and continuity. Still, the festive vibe makes it enjoyable,” he explained.

Currently seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited, the actor emphasized the contrast between real-life Holi celebrations and their on-screen counterparts, where attention to detail takes precedence over the carefree fun people associate with the festival.

Samarth Jurel’s Most Memorable Holi Celebration

Samarth fondly recalled his most memorable Holi celebration, which took place at his home surrounded by family, friends, and neighbors. “My most memorable Holi was back home with my family. We had a full house, with relatives, friends, and neighbors joining in. The energy, colors, and endless laughter made it unforgettable,” he reminisced.

Traditions and Favorite Holi Delicacies

Despite his hectic schedule, Samarth keeps a special tradition alive during Holi every year. “No matter what, I always start my Holi by applying gulal to the elders at home. It’s something I’ve been doing since childhood, and it feels special,” he shared, highlighting how he cherishes this familial custom.

When it comes to his favorite Holi treat, Samarth is particularly fond of gujiyas, especially the ones made by his mother. “One is never enough! I love my mom’s gujiyas,” he said with a smile.

A Rising Star in Indian Television

Samarth Jurel, who gained widespread attention through his relationship with Isha Malviya on Bigg Boss 17, hails from Indore. His journey into acting started after he initially pursued a career in cricket, following in his father’s footsteps. Since then, Samarth has made a name for himself in various popular TV series, including Prem Bandhan, Anupamaa, Taftish, and Udaariyaan. His lead role as Harsh Tiwari in Maitree in 2023 further solidified his presence in the television industry. Additionally, he participated in two reality shows, including MTV Splitsvilla 14.

As Samarth continues to rise in popularity, his fans eagerly await his next projects both on-screen and in the world of reality television.