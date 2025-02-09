Sanam Teri Kasam Makes a Grand Comeback to Theatres, Breaking Box Office Records

Mumbai: Sanam Teri Kasam, the 2016 romantic drama starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has made an unexpected yet impressive return to theatres due to overwhelming demand from fans. The film, which initially struggled at the box office, has become a cult classic among movie lovers over the years, and its re-release has surprised industry experts with its stellar box office performance.

Re-Release Box Office Success

On its opening day, Sanam Teri Kasam reaped a strong Rs 4 crore, setting the stage for a promising weekend. The film continued to perform well, collecting an additional Rs 5 crore on Saturday, bringing its total earnings from the re-release to Rs 9 crore in just two days. This impressive figure is nearly half of its lifetime earnings from its original run, making it one of the biggest Bollywood re-releases in recent memory.

Competing with New Releases

The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam has been an overwhelming success, even surpassing its original box office earnings. Competing with fresh releases such as Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, the film has dominated Hindi markets for the second consecutive day, proving its enduring appeal. When Sanam Teri Kasam originally hit theatres in 2016, it earned just Rs 8 crore over its entire run. However, the re-release has already surpassed that milestone in a matter of days.

Also Read: Manushi Chhillar Shares Heartwarming Message for Newlyweds Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Cult Status and Fan Base

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, Sanam Teri Kasam marked the Bollywood debuts of Harshvardhan Rane and Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane. While it didn’t perform well during its original theatrical run, the film has slowly gained a dedicated fan base over time. The re-release, which began on February 7, has captured the hearts of fans across the country, as evidenced by the impressive ticket sales on opening day — nearly 3 lakh tickets were sold.

A Strong Comeback in the Cinematic Landscape

Despite facing competition from other re-releases, Sanam Teri Kasam emerged as the top movie on Friday, thanks to its widespread fan following. The unexpected success of the re-release signals the growing nostalgia for Bollywood classics and the power of word-of-mouth in shaping a film’s long-term popularity.

The re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam highlights the power of a loyal fan base and the increasing trend of revisiting films that may have initially underperformed but developed a significant cultural impact over time.

Sanam Teri Kasam Makes a Grand Comeback to Theatres, Breaking Box Office Records

Stay tuned for more updates on Sanam Teri Kasam’s box office performance and its journey to becoming a cult classic!