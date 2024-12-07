Saudi Arabia’s Efforts in Water Conservation and Sustainable Development

Riyadh: Alvaro Lario, the head of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), recently gave an interview to Al Arabiya.net, where he highlighted Saudi Arabia’s significant role in the fields of water management, irrigation techniques, and sustainable development.

He shared that Saudi Arabia has provided over $6 billion to assist more than 60 countries with water-related projects.

Lario emphasized the importance of working on joint projects to maintain water resources. He also called for the development of such projects to tackle water scarcity challenges more effectively.

Saudi Arabia has launched the “One Water” Summit in Riyadh, along with the announcement of the establishment of a global water organization.

This initiative aims to bring together countries and organizations to address water challenges in a more unified way.

The plan includes promoting experimentation, technologies, research, development, and innovation, as well as facilitating the exchange of expertise.

Additionally, within the framework of the IFAD’s work in Saudi Arabia, Lario explained that the fund has partnered with the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture to support farmers in the Jazan region.

From 2018 to 2023, a project was carried out to provide technical assistance to coffee and mango farmers. The project involved the creation of 50 model coffee farms and 5 mango farms, benefiting around 30,000 small farmers.

These efforts underline Saudi Arabia’s commitment to tackling water and agricultural challenges while promoting sustainable growth.