SC Stays Telangana HC Decision Regarding Appointment of MLCs from Governor’s Quota

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court has issued a stay on the Telangana High Court’s orders regarding the election of MLCs from the Governor’s quota. The apex court, led by Justice Vikram Nath, directed that the stay remains in effect until further notice.

Leaders of the state’s principal opposition party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), D. Sharvan and K. Sathya Narayana, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of new MLCs from the Governor’s quota. They argued that their appointments had been overlooked in favor of new selections from the quota.

The Supreme Court heard the petition and was urged by the petitioners to halt the appointment of new MLCs from the Governor’s quota. However, the court declined to grant this request, stating that blocking the appointments would infringe on the rights of the Governor and the government.

The court emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to make appointments periodically.

Subsequently, the court postponed further hearings on the matter for four weeks. A bench consisting of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prasanna Bala issued notices to the Governor and the state government, who are parties to this case.