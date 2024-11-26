‘Scam of Rs 46,300 crore in BBMP’, Karnataka BJP leader files complaint with ED

Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka BJP leader and the President of Anti-Corruption Forum, N.R. Ramesh has filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging the misuse of Rs 46,300 crore funds released in the last 10 years for the development of roads in Bengaluru city.

In his complaint filed on Tuesday, Ramesh stated that it has been lodged against all the corrupt officers and contractors involved in the massive scam of misappropriation of Rs 46,300 crore released in the last 10 years for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) road development works.

“The huge fund was released to develop arterial and ward roads in the 198 wards of Bengaluru city. Road development works are being done by ‘The Roads Infrastructure Department’ and ‘The Project (Central) Department’. Such huge funds are released every year and yet more than 25,000 potholes surface in Bengaluru city arterial roads,” Ramesh alleged.

“If the grant of Rs 46,300 crore funds has really been put to good use, then the 1,980 km falling under the jurisdiction of the BBMP and the pavements could have been fitted with gold plates,” Ramesh noted.

“Despite the release of such huge amounts of grants, in the last 10 years, poor quality roads have been constructed compared to any other urban area of the country. Tens of thousands of potholes have come up on roads. The situation clearly exposes the system of corruption in the BBMP,” Ramesh stated.

The petitioner also stated in the complaint that during the personal inspection of Bengaluru arterial, sub-arterial and other main roads, more than 30,000 potholes were found across the city.

“Unable to deal with the excessive corruption system, the local contractors have stopped participating in the BBMP’s tender process. In the last couple of years, contractors from the neighbouring states and North India are participating. If there is a slight concern over the survival of the BBMP, it should be ascertained where the huge amount of Rs 46,300 crore has gone for the last 10 years and whom it reached,” Ramesh said.

The BJP leader in his complaint has named 18 serving and retired IAS officers.

Ramesh has appealed to the ED to register the case under the charges of corruption, fraud, abuse of power, misuse of government funds and creation of fake documents under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita against the government officials and contractors.

He has also attached 4,113 pages of documents and proof to substantiate his charges along with the complaint.