Secunderabad Bandh Turns Violent: Clash Erupts Between Protestors and Police Over Temple Attack

Hyderabad: It is known that the “Secunderabad bandh” organized by many religious organizations in protest against the attack on the Mutyalamma temple in Kummariguda, Secunderabad, has led to severe tension. During the rally, there was a clash between the protestors and the police.

While the police used their batons to stop the agitators, the agitators threw stones and sandals at the police. This made the situation more serious. However, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the BJP workers first attacked the police with sandals, hence they resorted to baton charge.

Videos have been released stating the actual facts of police lathi charge on BJP workers. On the 19th of this month, the rally started from the Secunderabad Mahankali Temple and proceeded to the Mutyalamma Temple. There the agitators staged a dharna. North Zone DCP Rashmi Perumal reached there and asked them to stop their agitation.

Meanwhile, the agitators raised slogans and tried to move towards the local prayer hall of another community. In this order, a scuffle took place between the police and the protesters. Enraged by this, the protesters threw stones and sandals at the police.

As the situation escalated, the police resorted to baton charge and dispersed them. Heavy police force has been deployed at the attacked temple as well as other local places of worship.Protesters pelted stones on the Metropolis Hotel where the thugs who attacked the temple were staying.

When the protestors, who had come in large numbers, reached Kummariguda, they split into two groups, some of them reached the temple and some reached the Metropolis Hotel. Alerted by this, the police locked the hotel gate and deployed forces to prevent anyone from entering.

As a result, the agitators pelted stones on the hotel. In this incident, the mirrors of the bus belonging to Hakimpet depot were destroyed.

On the other hand, traders in Secunderabad observed a voluntary bandh. Due to this, there is a curfew atmosphere in Secunderabad, which is always crowded, and its surrounding areas.