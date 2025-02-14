Secunderabad Railway Station Gets a Grand Makeover – New Entrance Unveiling Soon!

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Railway Station, an iconic landmark in Hyderabad, is currently undergoing a major facelift. The British-era station building, which has been a prominent fixture for generations, is now being modernised, marking a significant change in the city’s infrastructure.

As part of this modernisation effort, the entrance façade of the station, which has a long history, is being demolished to make way for a new, more modern structure.

Historic Significance of Secunderabad Railway Station

First inaugurated in 1874 by the Nizams, Secunderabad Railway Station has been a central part of the city’s history. In 1950, the station was renovated by the Central Government, and now, it is set for yet another round of modernisation. The revamp, which began in 2023, is expected to enhance the station’s facilities and make it more suitable for the growing demands of the future.

Modernisation Plans and Scope of Work

The redevelopment project is being carried out with a budget of Rs 700 crore and is scheduled for completion in 36 months. The project is being executed by Girdharilal Construction Private Limited and aims to transform the station into a state-of-the-art transportation hub.

Once completed, the revamped station will feature a 6-floor multi-level car parking on the northern side, designed to ease congestion and provide better facilities for passengers. The new station building will incorporate modern architecture and offer world-class amenities for commuters, creating an enhanced experience for travelers.

Focus on Passenger Comfort and Safety

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain assured passengers that the ongoing construction work will cause minimal inconvenience. He stressed that safety measures were being implemented throughout the redevelopment process to ensure the well-being of passengers and workers alike.

The railway officials are closely monitoring the progress of the work to ensure timely completion without compromising safety standards. With the modernisation, Secunderabad Railway Station is set to become one of the most advanced railway stations in the country, while still preserving its rich heritage.

A New Chapter for Secunderabad Railway Station

The modernisation of Secunderabad Railway Station represents a new chapter for the city’s rail infrastructure. While the demolition of the historic façade marks the end of an era, it paves the way for a more efficient, comfortable, and future-ready transportation facility. Once completed, the revamped station will offer a seamless travel experience for millions of commuters and stand as a symbol of progress and development in Hyderabad.